AMSTERDAM Feb 23 Philips Electronics
said on Thursday it is cooperating with the police in
connection with an investigation into a possible criminal cyber
security breach discovered at Philips earlier this month.
Philips said on Feb. 14 that it had shut down one of its
servers the previous day due to a possible cyber attack, and
that it was investigating the nature and extent of the
information that might have been accessed.
At the time, a company spokesman could not confirm whether
any personal customer information or sensitive company data were
put at risk.
"While we are aware that there are claims on the Internet
about information obtained, we are investigating the nature and
extent of potential information exposure," the spokesman said on
Thursday.
"Because of the potentially criminal nature of activity
described in the public claims about this event, Philips is
collaborating with law enforcement," he said.
The Dutch consumer electronics, lighting and healthcare
group had said on Feb. 14 that some of its small websites used
for marketing might have been hacked. Philips said the
compromised server was shut down within an hour of the company
becoming aware of the event.
