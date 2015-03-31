(Adds advisors, paragraph 5)
By Toby Sterling
AMSTERDAM, March 31 Philips has agreed
to sell an 80.1 percent stake in its lighting components
division for $2.8 billion to Go Scale Capital, a technology fund
that will seek to expand the company's automotive and LED
businesses.
The deal announced on Tuesday is a prelude to an even bigger
strategic move for Philips: spinning off its main lighting
division, the world's largest lighting maker, via a stock market
flotation, as the Dutch group focuses on medical technology and
selected consumer products.
Philips said the deal values the components business, which
comprises an automotive lighting unit and the "Lumileds" LED
manufacturing business, at $3.3 billion including debt.
ABN Amro analyst Marc Hesselink said the sale price was
"considerably above market expectations". The unit made a profit
of 141 million euros on sales of 1.42 billion in 2014.
Go Capital was advised by London-based Zaoui & Co, while
Philips was advised by Morgan Stanley.
Philips shares, which had hit a 14-month high of 27.675
euros earlier this month, eased 0.4 percent to 26.53 euros by
0952 GMT.
Go Scale, which beat off competition from private equity
firms to seal the deal, has previously invested in Boston Power,
a U.S.-based manufacturer of electric vehicle batteries, and Xin
Da Yang, a Eco-EV company in China.
It said it plans to expand the business, building on
Philips' customer base which includes the likes of Volkswagen
, BMW and Audi.
"We expect to see significant growth and unparalleled
inroads into new opportunities such as electric vehicles," Go
Scale chairman Sonny Wu said.
Go Scale is funded by GSR Ventures, with offices in Hong
Kong, Beijing and Silicon Valley, and by Oak Investment
Partners. Consortium partners include Asia Pacific Resource
Development, Nanchang Industrial Group and GSR Capital.
"There were other bidders, also good bidders, perhaps with
fewer connections in the industry of semiconductors and the
ability to help in building out scale," Philips CEO Frans van
Houten told reporters.
Reuters had reported that rival bidding groups led by
private equity firms CVC-KKR and Bain Capital had been vying for
Lumileds until the Asian-oriented group entered the bidding in
mid-March.
LEDs, or light-emitting diodes, are semiconductor devices
that emit light when an electric current passes through them.
Although their use has boomed in recent years, the industry
has suffered from overcapacity and price erosion. Philips has
said its LED business has operating margins above 10 percent
after a 2012 restructuring under Pierre-Yves Lesaicherre, but
needs further investment to improve scale.
Philips said it wanted to sell the subsidiary, which will be
called "Lumileds," because so many of its customers compete with
Philips itself. Approximately 20 percent of component sales are
to Philips' own main lighting business.
