AMSTERDAM, April 22 Philips, the Dutch healthcare, lighting and consumer appliances group, on Monday reported slightly better-than-expected first-quarter profit and said it still sees a weak first half, especially in the United States and Europe.

Philips reported net profit of 162 million euros ($212 million) on sales of 5.258 billion euros.

Analysts in a poll commissioned by Reuters had forecast a net profit of 153 million euros on sales of 5.407 billion euros.