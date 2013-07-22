AMSTERDAM, July 22 Philips, the Dutch
healthcare, lighting and consumer appliances group, reported
higher-than-expected second-quarter results driven by all three
businesses after two years of job cuts, divestments, and a focus
on core activities.
It reported second-quarter net profit of 317 million euros
($416.5 million), up from 102 million euros in the same period a
year ago. Quarterly sales rose 3 percent on a comparable basis
to 5.65 billion euros.
Analysts in a poll commissioned by Reuters had forecast a
net profit of 262 million euros on sales of 5.596 billion euros.