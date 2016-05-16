UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
AMSTERDAM May 16 Philips on Monday said it is seeking to raise at least 694 million euros ($785 million) by selling a 25 percent stake in its lighting division in an initial public offering of shares.
In a statement, the company said it would sell 37.5 million shares at 18.50-22.50 per share in an IPO, implying an market capitalisation for the division of 2.78-3.38 billion euros.
Including debt, Philips Lighting, the world's largest lighting maker, would have an enterprise value of 4.32-4.92 billion euros, the company said.
Final pricing is set for May 26, with the listing commencing the following day.
($1 = 0.8840 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; editing by Jason Neely)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts