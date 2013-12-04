Dec 4 U.S. regulators have warned that some
automated external defibrillators made by Philips Medical
Systems may be unable to deliver potentially life-saving shocks
to the heart in emergency situations, due to an electronic
product malfunction.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, in a safety advisory
posted on the agency's website, provides recommendations on how
to better inspect and monitor readiness of the previously
recalled HeartStart AEDs.
Many of them remain in schools, shopping malls, medical
offices, sports clubs and private homes, available for use by
emergency responders to jolt the heart back into normal rhythm
in victims of sudden cardiac arrest.
Philips, a unit of Dutch electronics company Royal Philips
NV, in August 2012 voluntarily began notifying its
customers that some of its more than 600,000 devices, almost
half of them located in the United States, might fail to work
properly due to a flawed internal electrical component.
The FDA the following month declared a Class II recall on
the devices, citing a "remote" chance of severe adverse
consequences or death due to the product flaw.
FDA spokeswoman Jennifer Rodriguez said the agency issued
its safety advisory on Tuesday because Philips has been unable
to reach a significant number of its customers, to point out the
potential risk.
"A lot of devices could be affected and we want to make sure
people are aware of this safety issue," Rodriguez said.
The FDA recommends that users, including consumers and first
responders, contact Philips immediately for a replacement AED
unit.
"Philips has not received any reports of patient harm due to
this issue," company spokesman Mario Fante said in an emailed
statement on Wednesday.
"There have been 61 devices taken out of service for repair
or replacement due to this issue, out of the 605,000 deployed
worldwide," Fante said.
Fante said the devices, through an automated periodic
self-test feature, create an audible "triple-chirp alert" if the
electrical problem exists.
In that event, customers are advised to call company
representatives immediately, Fante said. If the triple chirp is
heard during emergency use, customers are advised to follow all
voice instructions provided by the device.
The AEDs were distributed between 2005 and 2012 and sold
under the brand names HeartStartFRx, HeartStartHome and
HeartStartOnsite.