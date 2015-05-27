BRIEF-Zhejiang Dian Diagnostics to pay cash div 0.25 yuan / 10 shares for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay cash div 0.25 yuan / 10 shares for FY 2016
AMSTERDAM May 27 Go Scale, the investment fund that is purchasing Philips' lighting components unit Lumileds, said on Wednesday it would fund the acquisition in part by raising $1.93 billion (1.77 billion euros) in debt.
The fund said in a statement that the Bank of China was acting as sole bookrunner in arranging the debt financing, which will have both euro and dollar denominated tranches.
A Philips spokesman confirmed the details of the financing plan released by Go Scale, which agreed in March to buy an 80.1 percent stake in the unit for $3.3 billion. (1 euro = $1.0918) (Reporting by Toby Sterling Editing by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Alison Williams)
March 28 Applied BioCode Corp: * Says it will pay no dividend to shareholders for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/mv3TBX Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)