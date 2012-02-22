By Roberta Cowan
| AMSTERDAM
AMSTERDAM Feb 22 Philips Electronics
Hamburg office is being investigated by German
authorities, a Philips spokeman said on Wednesday, denying the
probe is connected to a Polish corruption case currently in the
courts.
German media reported a raid on Philips' Hamburg office on
Tuesday and said an individual is suspected of corruption.
Philips spokeman Steve Klink in Amsterdam declined to
elaborate on the Hamburg raid but confirmed it took place and
said Philips is fully cooperating with the German authorities.
"I can confirm that yesterday there was a probe of our
Hamburg office. I can't comment on this ongoing proceeding,"
said Klink.
"It (the Hamburg probe) is not connected to the Polish
bribery case, that is currently in the courts," Klink told
Reuters.
Philips disclosed in its 2010 annual report that it had
reported possible criminal activity by former employees in
Poland to the U.S. Department of Justice and U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission.
Three former employees of Philips in Poland, who sold
medical equipment to hospitals, have been accused of corruption
involving bribery and are currently on trial in Poland.
Philips will present its 2011 annual report on Thursday.
(Reporting by Roberta B. Cowan; Editing by Erica Billingham)