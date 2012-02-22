AMSTERDAM Feb 22 Philips Electronics Hamburg office is being investigated by German authorities, a Philips spokeman said on Wednesday, denying the probe is connected to a Polish corruption case currently in the courts.

German media reported a raid on Philips' Hamburg office on Tuesday and said an individual is suspected of corruption.

Philips spokeman Steve Klink in Amsterdam declined to elaborate on the Hamburg raid but confirmed it took place and said Philips is fully cooperating with the German authorities.

"I can confirm that yesterday there was a probe of our Hamburg office. I can't comment on this ongoing proceeding," said Klink.

"It (the Hamburg probe) is not connected to the Polish bribery case, that is currently in the courts," Klink told Reuters.

Philips disclosed in its 2010 annual report that it had reported possible criminal activity by former employees in Poland to the U.S. Department of Justice and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Three former employees of Philips in Poland, who sold medical equipment to hospitals, have been accused of corruption involving bribery and are currently on trial in Poland. .

Philips will present its 2011 annual report on Thursday. (Reporting by Roberta B. Cowan; Editing by Erica Billingham)