UPDATE 3-Investors tiptoe back into Russia in toystore IPO
* Values Russia's biggest toy retailer at 62.8 bln roubles (Adds context, bankers and asset manager comments)
AMSTERDAM Oct 3 Philips Electronics said on Monday it plans to sell a French factory which makes fluorescent tube lights, reflecting its shift in focus to newer, environmentally friendly LED lighting technology.
The world's biggest lighting maker is moving away from traditional light bulbs to focus on light-emitting diodes, or LEDs, which are known for their long life and energy efficiency.
Philips spokeswoman Santa van der Laarse said the company had informed employees it was looking for a partner to buy the factory in Nevers, France, but declined to comment further.
Dutch newspaper Eindhovens Dagblad said two French trade unions are concerned that the factory, which employs 174 people, will be closed down.
"If and when we have potential buyers talks will start with the unions," Van der Laarse said. (Reporting By Aaron Gray-Block)
* Values Russia's biggest toy retailer at 62.8 bln roubles (Adds context, bankers and asset manager comments)
* Priceline Group Inc - Momondo Group, currently a portfolio company of Great Hill Partners, will report into Kayak CEO Steve Hafner after acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Feb 7 Volkswagen Group of America on Tuesday announced a U.S. subsidiary that will manage $2 billion in investments in zero emission vehicle (ZEV) infrastructure and awareness programs over a decade as part of a court settlement on its excess diesel emissions.