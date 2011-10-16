* Q3 results due at 0500 GMT

* Q3 net profit seen at 53.8 mln euros, down 90 pct

* Q3 sales seen at 5.34 bln euros, down 14 pct

By Roberta Cowan

AMSTERDAM, Oct 14 Philips Electronics was expected to post a 90 percent fall in quarterly profit on Monday when investors will focus on plans for cutting costs and a deal to sell 70 percent of its loss-making TV unit.

Philips -- the world's biggest lighting maker, Europe's largest consumer electronics producer and a top-three maker of hospital equipment -- has been hammered by rising raw material costs, sagging consumer confidence, sluggish construction markets and government budget cuts in the healthcare sector.

Since chief executive Frans van Houten took the top job in April, he has moved fast to stop the rot, but not fast enough to satisfy some investors.

While van Houten has announced a deal to hive off the laggard TV business with an option to sell out, investors want clarity on how soon the deal will close, given the worsening TV market and volatility in financial markets which can scupper deals.

Van Houten has also kicked off a 2 billion euro ($2.7 billion) share buyback programme, took a 1.4 billion impairment and launched an 800 million cost-cutting plan. Investors will want more detail about where and when those cuts will be made, because of the effect on next year's performance.

"While our 2013 forecasts are consistent with targets, the earnings trajectory through 2012 will depend significantly on the phasing of these savings next year," Deutsche Bank analyst Martin Wilkie said in a research note.

Philips was expected to report third-quarter net profit of 53.8 million euros, down 90 percent according to a Reuters-commissioned poll. Sales were seen down 14 percent at 5.34 billion euros, while earnings before interest, tax and amortization were seen nearly halving to 334 million euros. ($1 = 0.730 euro) (Editing by Dan Lalor)