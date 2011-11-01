* Philips to incur 270 mln euro Q4 charge
* TPV to own 70 pct of the joint venture
* Philips shares down 2.6 pct, outperform index
(Adds details, analyst and company comments)
By Roberta Cowan
AMSTERDAM, Nov 1 - Dutch electronics group Philips
has signed an agreement to transfer its loss-making television
business to a joint venture with TPV Technology ,
ending doubts about the deal being scuppered due to the
deteriorating global TV market.
Philips confirmed on Tuesday that TPV would own 70 percent
and Philips 30 percent of the new company, which would pay the
Dutch firm a minimum of 50 million euros annually in royalties
starting from the second year.
Once a global leader, Philips' TV unit had become a thorn in
the firm's side having notched up almost 1 billion euros in
losses since the start of 2007 when competition with lower cost
Asian rivals began to intensify.
The deal was initially due to close by the end of 2011, but
Philips' chief executive Frans van Houten said in October talks
with TPV were taking longer than expected and that Philips was
considering alternative options should the deal collapse.
Philips -- the world's biggest lighting maker, a top three
hospital equipment maker and Europe's biggest consumer
electronics producer -- said it would book a 270 million charge
in the fourth quarter as a result of the transaction.
"This is positive as Van Houten finally strikes a deal to
switch the TV off at Philips, and the 270 million euro loss is
less than the 500 million loss we feared," Rabo Securities
analyst Hans Slob said.
Slob added that Philips "did well" at the negotiating table
and said he welcomed the fact Philips retained the 50 million
annual royalty fee.
Philips shares partially pared losses after the news and
were down 2.6 percent at 14.70 euros at 1321 GMT, outperforming
a 4.2 percent fall in the Amsterdam AEX index .
"This joint venture leverages the strengths of both
companies to improve the position of Philips Television in the
market," CEO Van Houten said in a statement.
"It enables Philips to focus on expanding market leadership
positions across our Healthcare, Consumer Lifestyle and Lighting
sectors."
Philips said the deal was due to close in the second quarter
of 2012 and that all 3,500 TV-related jobs would be transferred
to the joint venture.
(Reporting By Roberta B. Cowan; Editing by Helen
Massy-Beresford)