By Roberta Cowan

AMSTERDAM, Nov 1 - Dutch electronics group Philips has signed an agreement to transfer its loss-making television business to a joint venture with TPV Technology , ending doubts about the deal being scuppered due to the deteriorating global TV market.

Philips confirmed on Tuesday that TPV would own 70 percent and Philips 30 percent of the new company, which would pay the Dutch firm a minimum of 50 million euros annually in royalties starting from the second year.

Once a global leader, Philips' TV unit had become a thorn in the firm's side having notched up almost 1 billion euros in losses since the start of 2007 when competition with lower cost Asian rivals began to intensify.

The deal was initially due to close by the end of 2011, but Philips' chief executive Frans van Houten said in October talks with TPV were taking longer than expected and that Philips was considering alternative options should the deal collapse.

Philips -- the world's biggest lighting maker, a top three hospital equipment maker and Europe's biggest consumer electronics producer -- said it would book a 270 million charge in the fourth quarter as a result of the transaction.

"This is positive as Van Houten finally strikes a deal to switch the TV off at Philips, and the 270 million euro loss is less than the 500 million loss we feared," Rabo Securities analyst Hans Slob said.

Slob added that Philips "did well" at the negotiating table and said he welcomed the fact Philips retained the 50 million annual royalty fee.

Philips shares partially pared losses after the news and were down 2.6 percent at 14.70 euros at 1321 GMT, outperforming a 4.2 percent fall in the Amsterdam AEX index .

"This joint venture leverages the strengths of both companies to improve the position of Philips Television in the market," CEO Van Houten said in a statement.

"It enables Philips to focus on expanding market leadership positions across our Healthcare, Consumer Lifestyle and Lighting sectors."

Philips said the deal was due to close in the second quarter of 2012 and that all 3,500 TV-related jobs would be transferred to the joint venture. (Reporting By Roberta B. Cowan; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)