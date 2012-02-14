AMSTERDAM Feb 14 Philips Electronics said it shut down one of its servers on Monday because of a possible cyber attack and that it was investigating the nature and extent of the information that might have been accessed.

Philips spokeman Steve Klink couldn't confirm whether any personal customer information or sensitive company data were put at risk.

"It isn't prudent to make any statements until we've gotten to the bottom of this and completed the investigation," said Klink.

The Dutch consumer electronics, lighting and healthcare group issued a short statement on its website on Tuesday stating that some of its small websites used for marketing might have been hacked on Monday. Philips said within an hour of becoming aware of the event, the compromised server was shut down. (Reporting By Roberta B. Cowan; Editing by Will Waterman)