Feb 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
AMSTERDAM, March 5 Dutch electronics firm Philips plans to sell the buildings housing its high-tech campus for about 450 million euros ($594.22 million) to entrepreneur Marcel Boekhoorn, a Dutch newspaper reported on Monday, citing unnamed sources.
Philips and Boekhoorn have agreed a price range but are still in talks, De Telegraaf said, quoting real estate sources. A Philips spokesman declined to comment.
The campus, in the south of the Netherlands, covers more than 100 hectares and includes several offices, research centres and laboratories. It also includes some Philips' former businesses NXP Semiconductors and chip equipment maker ASML, the paper said.
A regional paper, Brabants Dagblad, reported over the weekend that the deal between Philips and Boekhoorn was due to close this week but has been delayed and the parties are now aiming for a close by the end of the month.
($1 = 0.7573 euros)
Feb 17 Canadian satellite company MacDonald Dettwiler and Associates Ltd is in talks to buy U.S.-based DigitalGlobe Inc for about $2 billion to $3 billion, Dow Jones reported, citing sources.
