AMSTERDAM, March 5 Dutch electronics firm
Philips plans to sell property on its high tech campus
in the south of the country, a source familiar with company said
on Monday.
Philips is "looking for a buyer of the real estate assets of
the high-tech campus, which is in line with the development
overall of the campus," the source told Reuters.
Earlier on Monday, Dutch media reported Philips planned to
sell the property for about 450 million euros.
The campus covers more than 100 hectares and includes
several offices, research centres and laboratories for Philips
as well another 100 companies.
(Reporting by Roberta B. Cowan)