* Boss says Q4 results will disappoint
* Fourth quarter sales likely under 5 percent
* Underlying profits seen at 500 mln euros vs 910 mln euros
in Q4 2010
* Shares down 4.43 pct, biggest AEX loser
(Adds background, company and analyst comments)
By Roberta Cowan
AMSTERDAM, Jan 10 Philips Electronics NV
warned of soft fourth quarter profits due to weak
European consumer markets that is leading to charges for
inventory it cannot shift.
Europe's biggest consumer electronics maker said it will
report a fall in underlying fourth quarter earnings to about 500
mln euros from 910 mln a year earlier.
The earnings report, due at the end of January, would also
show slowing sales growth across its biggest divisions and
unspecified charges for products that are still sitting in its
warehouses.
"Our expected fourth-quarter financial results have been
affected by the weakness in Europe, which has impacted our
healthcare business, as well as pricing in our consumer lighting
business," Chief Executive Frans van Houten said on Tuesday.
Government austerity programmes in Europe are squeezing
hospital budgets and some have put orders for the latest
equipment on hold.
Petercam analyst Marcel Achterberg said the excess inventory
problem the lighting business is facing indicates that consumer
spending is indeed slowing down in Europe.
The shares were hit hard by the profit warning, down 4.3
percent at 1034 GMT, while the main AEX index was up 1.4
percent.
The latest warning follows a prediction in June of sharply
lower profits at the lighting division, its biggest alongside
healthcare equipment, due to weak consumer demand in Europe and
problems caused by crisis-hit construction markets. That was
just a few months after Van Houten took the helm.
Philips said on Tuesday that overall sales growth in the
fourth quarter will probably come in at less than 5 percent and
the underlying profit margin is now expected to be 8-9 percent,
below an estimate from SNS Securities analysts of 11 percent and
down from the 11.4 percent the firm reported a year earlier.
"Results in Healthcare and Lighting are disappointing,
especially as it is explained by difficult markets in Europe
which are not likely to improve in the near term," said SNS
analyst Victor Bareno.
Despite a strong performance in the U.S., the healthcare
division will report fourth-quarter sales growth in the low
single digits, primarily due to weak sales in Europe and
delivery delays.
Earlier on Tuesday, German engineering group Siemens
, a competitor of Philips in the healthcare market,
said the economic environment is worsening for its business,
with clients being forced to cut spending.
Van Houten started as chief executive on April 1, after an
extensive period shadowing the former boss Gerard Kleisterlee.
Two weeks into the job, he announced the sale of Philips
loss-making TV business and a review of profitability in the
group's 400 business areas.
While a buyer for trouble TV business has been found, the
deal hasn't been sealed and investors are anxious about whether
it will in fact close in early 2012.
Van Houten has issued two profit warnings, started a massive
restructuring and taken direct charge of the lighting division
after the departure of its former head in September.
Van Houten said the firm's consumer products division, which
makes gadgets like electric toothbrushes and coffee makers was
"beginning to show early signs of improvement," after a massive
overhaul last year, which led to hundreds of job cuts and the
domestic appliance team moving to China to be closer to higher
growth emerging markets.
Philips said on Tuesday that with continued cost cutting and
restructuring it still expects to meet its 2013 mid-term
financial targets of 4 to 6 percent sales growth, 10-12 percent
underlying earnings growth and a 12 to 14 percent return on
capital.
The Dutch group competes with Samsung and LG
Electronics among others in consumer electronics,
and with General Electric and Siemens in the hospital and
lighting markets.
Philips is set to report fourth-quarter results on Jan 30.
(Reporting By Roberta B. Cowan; Editing by Chris Wickham and
Dan Lalor)