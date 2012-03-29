(Adds detail)
AMSTERDAM, March 29 Dutch electronics firm
Philips has sold its high-tech office campus in
Eindhoven to a consortium of private investors for 425 million
euros ($565 million), as part of a 800 million euro cost-cutting
plan announced last year.
Philips will lease back several buildings on the campus,
which is in the south of the Netherlands, where it currently
houses its IT, intellectual property, and innovation activities.
The company said on Thursday the consortium of private
investors, led by Dutch entrepreneur Marcel Boekhoorn, will pay
373 million euros cash and a further 52 million in future years.
Philips said after deducting expenses related to other real
estate included in the current cost reduction program, it will
book a 65 million euro gain.
Of that, 37 million euros will be accounted for in the first
quarter of 2012 under earnings before interest, tax and
amortisation (EBITA) and 28 million euros will be deferred to
future periods.
Earlier on Thursday, local press reported that Philips had
sold the property, which covers more than 100 hectares and
includes offices, research centres and laboratories used by
Philips and another 100 companies.
($1 = 0.7525 euros)
(Reporting by Roberta B. Cowan; Editing by Erica Billingham)