* Reports Q1 results April 23, 0500 GMT
* Net income seen up 35 pct at 186 mln euros in Reuters poll
* EBITA seen down 1 pct at 433 mln euros in Reuters poll
* Sales seen up 3.4 pct at 5.436 bln euros
By Sara Webb
AMSTERDAM, April 23 Philips Electronics
is expected to report a 35 percent rise in quarterly net profit
on Monday, supported by a stronger performance at its consumer
electronics division after a year of disappointing results and a
string of setbacks.
Investors want to see evidence of a turnaround at the Dutch
group now that Chief Executive Frans van Houten has been in the
job for a year and will be looking for signs that management
changes and restructuring measures are starting to pay off.
Europe's largest consumer electronics maker made a loss of
160 million euros in the fourth quarter of last year after a
profit of 465 million a year earlier and has been cautious on
prospects for 2012.
Philips shares have fallen about 30 percent in the past
year, underperforming the Amsterdam index by 18
percentage points after a series of profit warnings.
Philips, the world's biggest lighting maker, has blamed its
poor performance on weak economic growth, fragile consumer
spending and government budget cuts in several of its key
markets.
The company, also a top-three maker of hospital equipment,
has struggled to compete with lower-cost Asian makers of
consumer electronics such as televisions.
Cuts to government budgets and other austerity measures in
the United States and Europe have hit demand for its lighting
systems and hospital equipment.
The group has embarked on a restructuring and last month
sold its high-tech office campus in the Netherlands to a
consortium of private investors for 425 million euros as part of
its cost-cutting plans. It will lease back several of the
buildings instead.
Philips also set up a television joint venture with Hong
Kong-based TPV to turn around the ailing television
business. The head of the new venture said earlier this month
that it will become profitable and eventually be a top three
global TV player.
Analysts in a Reuters poll forecast first-quarter net profit
of 186 million euros, up 35 percent from a year ago, on
quarterly sales of 5.436 billion euros, up 3.4 percent.
Operating profit, or earnings before interest, taxes and
amortisation (EBITA), is forecast at 433 million euros, down one
percent from a year ago.
Several of Philips' core markets are showing low or no
growth and weak consumer confidence.
The consumer business is expected to be the only one of the
group's big three divisions to show a significant improvement,
with a doubling in EBITA to 239 million euros on marginally
lower quarterly sales.
By contrast, operating profit for the lighting business is
expected to plunge 79 percent to 41.7 million euros, while the
healthcare business is seen reporting a slightly lower profit of
195 million euros.
(Reporting by Sara Webb. Editing by Jane Merriman)