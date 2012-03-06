BRIEF-TRADE DESK LAUNCHES FOLLOW-ON OFFERING
* TRADE DESK INC - ANNOUNCED LAUNCH OF A FOLLOW-ON OFFERING OF 5 MILLION SHARES OF CLASS A COMMON STOCK BY CERTAIN SELLING STOCKHOLDERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
AMSTERDAM, March 6 Philips Electronics said on Tuesday it has placed a total of $1.5 billion of new senior notes and that it intends to use the proceeds to redeem an existing bond issue and for general corporate purposes.
The bond it plans to redeem is the 4.625 percent note due in 2013, of which $500 million is currently outstanding. It said it may redeem or retire other debt. (Reporting by Roberta B. Cowan)
* General Dynamics wins $155 million enterprise communications contract from Defense Intelligence Agency Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Indexes up: Dow 0.47 pct, S&P 0.43 pct, Nasdaq 0.27 pct (Updates to late afternoon)