AMSTERDAM, March 6 Philips Electronics said on Tuesday it has placed a total of $1.5 billion of new senior notes and that it intends to use the proceeds to redeem an existing bond issue and for general corporate purposes.

The bond it plans to redeem is the 4.625 percent note due in 2013, of which $500 million is currently outstanding. It said it may redeem or retire other debt. (Reporting by Roberta B. Cowan)