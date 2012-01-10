By Roberta Cowan
| AMSTERDAM
AMSTERDAM Jan 10 Dutch group Philips
Electronics said weak European markets,
particularly the lighting division, meant it will take a
fourth-quarter charge for inventory it cannot shift.
Philips also said on Monday its healthcare unit will report
lower sales growth in the fourth-quarter due to delays in
delivering orders.
"Our expected fourth-quarter financial results have been
affected by the weakness in Europe, which has impacted our
Healthcare business, as well as pricing in our Consumer Lighting
business," chief executive Frans van Houten said.
Philips said it was confident of meeting its 2013 mid-term
financial targets.
Philips was set to report fourth-quarter results on Jan. 30.
(Reporting By Roberta B. Cowan; Editing by Dan Lalor)