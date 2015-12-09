AMSTERDAM Dec 9 Philips has entered strategic partnerships with Cisco, SAP and Bosch under which the Dutch company will become a preferred supplier of networked lights.

Philips said on Wednesday it would collaborate with Cisco on networked lighting for office buildings, SAP for city lighting, and Bosch on networked homes.

Philips is planning to spin off its lighting division, the world's largest lighting maker, in 2016. (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Mark Potter)