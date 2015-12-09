* To collaborate on office, city and home networks
* Financial details of partnerships not disclosed
* Philips estimates office lighting market at 1 bln euros a
year
(Recasts first paragraph to clarify deals are partnerships, not
supply deals)
By Toby Sterling
AMSTERDAM, Dec 9 Philips has entered
strategic partnerships with Cisco, SAP and
Bosch under which each will jointly market networking
systems using Philips programmable lights.
Philips Lighting CEO Eric Rondolat said on Wednesday that
his company would collaborate with U.S. information technology
giant Cisco on networks for office buildings, software company
SAP for city infrastructure, and engineering and electronics
group Bosch on home networks.
The companies did not provide financial details of the
partnerships and the deals are not exclusive. However, the
tie-ups could enhance the prospects for Philips' lighting
division as the Dutch group proceeds with plans to spin off the
world's biggest lighting company next year to focus on its
healthcare systems business.
Cisco Vice President Steve Steinhilber described the
partnership as transformational and said his company is devoting
"a lot of resources" to making Philips lights an integral part
of Cisco's platform for managing office networks.
Philips estimates the office lighting market at 1 billion
euros ($1.1 bln) a year.
In a lighting network demonstration in Eindhoven,
Netherlands, the head of Philips' professional lighting systems,
Jeff Cassis, showed how the company's LED light panels connect
with Cisco's network systems and can then be controlled by a
worker's cell phone.
The systems also aggregate information about lighting,
temperature, energy use, space usage and other data from a
building and present it in an interface for facility managers.
"This is really only the beginning," Cassis said, adding
that managers are beginning to look at ways networked buildings
can be run more cheaply or more effectively.
In October Philips Lighting reported third-quarter earnings
before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) of 126 million
euros on sales of 1.83 billion euros.
($1 = 0.9160 euros)
(Editing by David Goodman and Susan Fenton)