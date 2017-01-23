AMSTERDAM Jan 23 Philips Lighting, the world's largest lighting maker, reported worse than expected fourth quarter earnings on Monday, but pledged to increase margins and sales in 2017.

Earnings before interest, taxes, appreciation and amortization (EBITA) for the quarter was 188 million euros ($202 million), up from 159 million euros in the same period a year ago.

Analysts polled for Reuters had put adjusted EBITA at 193 million euros.

Philips Lighting, spun out from its parent Philips NV in May, is racing to grow its LED and other businesses, as its traditional lamps business is in terminal decline.

In the fourth quarter, group sales fell 5.4 percent to 1.93 billion euros, with LED sales up 9.9 percent to 440 million euros -- but lamp sales down 20 percent at 575 million euros.

Both businesses improved margins as the company cut purchasing and procurement costs. Adjusted group margin improved to 9.7 percent from 7.8 percent.

The company expects to improve margins by up to another 1 percent this year, it said in a statement, adding that it expects sales to return to net growth as LED and other businesses, such as its professional lighting offerings, begin to outweigh the declines at lamps.

CEO Eric Rondolat told reporters that he expects sales growth to turn positive in the second part of the year. ($1 = 0.9310 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling)