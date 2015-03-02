FRANKFURT, March 2 Philips' sale of the
majority of its lighting components business is nearing an end
as buyout groups are lining up final bids, three sources said on
Monday.
A consortium of private equity firms CVC and KKR
as well as investor Bain Capital were expected to hand
in offers by a Monday deadline valuing the business at roughly
2.5 billion euros ($2.8 billion), the sources said.
The medical electronics-to-coffee machines group, which
started making light bulbs 123 years ago, is splitting off its
lighting business, whose earnings have been squeezed in a price
war with Chinese makers of light-emitting diodes (LEDs). It has
vowed to focus on higher-margin activities.
Separately and ahead of a potential spin-off, it has
combined its so called Lumileds and its car lights division into
a stand-alone company and has mandated Morgan Stanley to
find a buyer for the business, which has 1.4 billion euros in
sales.
Philips has said the lighting components business would be
better placed to compete on a standalone basis for outside
customers, which currently regard Philips as a rival. It intends
to hold onto a minority stake, however, as about a fifth of
Lumileds's sales of 500 million euros are made to the parent.
Profit figures for the business have not been made public
but sources have said in the past its core earnings or EBITDA
are about 290 million euros.
Peers such as Hella, Cree and Acuity
trade in a range of 6.1 to 13.4 times expected earnings.
Philips and the buyout groups declined to comment.
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Thomas Atkins)