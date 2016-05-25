(Corrects prospective enterprise value in paragraph 3 to 4.35-4.5 bln euros including 1.5 bln of debt and debt-like items, from 3.8-3.9 bln and 950 mln of debt respectively)

AMSTERDAM May 25 Philips has narrowed the indicative price range for shares on offer in the initial public offering of its Lighting division to 19-20 euros per share, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Last week, Philips set an initial price range of 18.50-22.50 euros for shares of Lighting, which is set to list on Friday.

The new range suggests an equity value of between 2.85 billion euros and 3 billion euros ($3.2 bln-$3.3 bln) for the business, or an enterprise value of 4.35-4.5 billion euros, including 1.5 billion euros of debt and debt-like items.

Philips spokesman Steve Klink said on Wednesday he could not confirm the narrower range.

However, he said the company had been pleased with "extensive investor engagement, and strong demand so far."

Final pricing for the offer is expected late on Thursday, with the shares due to start trading on Friday.

Philips is initially selling a 25 percent stake in the Lighting division, which as a standalone company will be the world's largest maker of lights, in order to focus on its main healthcare technology businesses.

($1 = 0.8984 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Susan Fenton)