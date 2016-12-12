AMSTERDAM Dec 12 Philips said on Monday it will sell an 80.1 percent stake in Lumileds, its LED components and car lighting business, to U.S. investor Apollo, receiving $1.5 billion in cash.

The deal values Lumileds at around $2 billion including debt, Philips said.

An earlier attempt to sell the business at a valuation of $3.3 billion to a group of Asian investors failed after it was blocked by the U.S. government for undisclosed security concerns. (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)