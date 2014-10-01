Oct 1 A federal jury on Wednesday said Philips
Electronics NA should pay $466.8 million to Masimo Corp
for having infringed two patents for technology used to help
measure blood oxygen and track pulse rates.
Shares of Masimo closed 12.9 percent higher, rising $2.74 to
$24.02 on the Nasdaq.
Jurors in Wilmington, Delaware needed less than a day of
deliberations before ruling in favor of Irvine, California-based
Masimo, following a two-week trial.
They also said Philips, a unit of Amsterdam-based
Koninklijke Philips NV, did not show it more likely
than not that Masimo had infringed one of its own patents.
Masimo had sued Philips in February 2009.
The case concerned technology for pulse oximetry, a
non-invasive procedure to measure the level of oxygen saturation
in a patient's blood.
Philips, which has offices in Andover, Massachusetts, had
conceded having infringed Masimo's patents, but claimed the
patents were void because they were "obvious" and described
inadequately. The jury said Philips did not prove those claims.
Spokespeople for Philips did not immediately respond to
requests for comment. A Masimo spokesman declined to comment,
and a lawyer for the company could not immediately be reached.
The case is Masimo Corp v. Philips Electronics NA et al,
U.S. District Court, District of Delaware, No. 09-00080.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by James
Dalgleish)