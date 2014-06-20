UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
AMSTERDAM, June 20 Philips Electronics NV said on Friday is has won a patent infringement cases against Nintendo in the United Kingdom, the first of four lawsuits filed against the Japanese gaming company.
Philips spokesman Bjorn Teuwsen said the patent related to motion and gesture tracking systems used in the Wii game console. Suit have also been filed in Germany, France and the United States.
Philips declined to give details about potential financial implications from the ruling. (Reporting By Anthony Deutsch, editing by William Hardy)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources