AMSTERDAM, June 20 Philips Electronics NV said on Friday it had won a patent infringement cases against Nintendo in the United Kingdom, the first of four lawsuits filed against the Japanese gaming company.

Philips spokesman Bjorn Teuwsen said the patent related to motion and gesture tracking systems used in the Wii game console.

"It's about a patent for motion, gesture and pointing control that we make available to manufacturers of set-top boxes and games consoles through a licensing programme," he said.

"We'd been trying to come to a licencing agreement with Nintendo since 2011, but since it didn't work out we started legal action in Germany and the UK in 2012, France in 2013 and in the U.S. last month," he added.

Philips declined to give any details about any possible financial implications from the ruling.

"We've requested fair compensation for the use of our patents," Teuwsen said.