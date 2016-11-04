(Adds quotes and context)
Nov 4 Philips, the healthcare equipment
and services company, said it expects 4-6 percent sales growth
and a one percent improvement in margins annually over the next
few years.
The mid-term guidance is the first issued by the Dutch
company since it spun off its lighting division in May,
completing a decade-long transformation from an industrial and
consumer products giant to a self-styled "HealthTech" company.
"The businesses in our HealthTech portfolio are strong and
have the right fundamentals for sustained profitable growth",
said CEO Frans van Houten ahead of a meeting with analysts and
investors in London.
Analysts for Barclays said the targets were "broadly in
line" with their expectations.
"We believe the margin target may be modestly below somewhat
elevated expectations, but at the same time see enough in these
new targets to satisfy the bulls on the name", they said in a
note.
Barclays has a Neutral/Equal Weight rating on Philips.
Last month, Philips reported third quarter earnings that
showed comparable sales up 2 percent to 5.90 billion euros, and
adjusted earnings before interest, taxes and amortization
(EBITA) of 649 million euros ($705 million), with a margin of 11
percent..
Philips said Friday its EBITA margin would rise gradually to
the mid-teens; it also forecast annual free cash flow generation
of 1-1.5 billion euros.
Philips now has three main divisions: personal health
products, which include sleep masks as well as toothbrushes and
shavers; diagnostic products, including high-end medical
scanners and equipment; and "connected care", a division that
collaborates with hospitals to offer software and services on a
large scale to help improve their performance.
Philips intends to gradually sell its entire 71.2 percent
stake in Philips Lighting.