* Sees 6,700 jobs cut by 2014
* Sees 1.1 bln euros in cost savings, up from 800 mln
* Comments come ahead of investor event
* Philips shares down 0.58 pct, slightly worse than local
market
By Roberta Cowan
AMSTERDAM, Sept 11 Philips Electronics
stepped up its cost-cutting drive on Tuesday and said more jobs
would go as part of a drastic overhaul of its business, which
began to turn around in the first half after losing 1.3 billion
euros in 2011.
Ahead of an investor event in London, Chief Executive Frans
van Houten said another 2,200 jobs would be cut, but a spokesman
for the Dutch company added that most would be outside the
Netherlands, which holds a national election on Wednesday where
job losses are among the main campaign issues.
Philips, maker of consumer electronics, medical equipment,
and lighting systems, announced the first round of 4,500 job
cuts in October, 1,200 of them on home turf. At
the end of the second quarter Philips had 121,801 employees
worldwide, 14,000 of them in the Netherlands.
Van Houten raised the Dutch company's cost-cutting target to
1.1 billion euros ($1.41 billion) from 800 million euros, as it
takes an axe to overheads, which were around 5 billion euros
last year on revenue of 22.6 billion, by removing duplication
and reducing complexity in areas such as IT.
An analyst who asked not to be named said he understood
Philips had around 70 different IT platforms and Van Houten
wanted to cut that to six.
Philips has said it wants to reinvest some of the savings
into innovation, research and sales as it aims to get new
products into local markets faster.
"The identified additional overhead cost reduction measures
will help us mitigate the effects of macro-economic headwinds
and changes in pension-cost accounting, while making us a more
agile innovation company serving our customers effectively
across the world," said Chief Executive Frans van Houten.
Europe's largest consumer electronics producer, the world's
biggest lighting maker and a top-three maker of hospital
equipment reported bumper second-quarter earnings in July,
giving investors hope that the overhaul was starting to pay off.
In his first year at the top, Van Houten started to reshape
the company where he had spent most of his working life,
including its corporate culture - largely considered
consensus-driven and cautious - which he says isn't
entrepreneurial enough.
In his first year as CEO, he issued two profit warnings,
reset financial targets, cut thousands of jobs, replaced his
entire top executive team and, eventually, hived off the
loss-making TV business.
After two quarters of better-than-expected results, Van
Houten told Reuters in July that the firm was now in
"sustainable recovery mode", though he wouldn't rule out taking
further measures to cut costs.
"It does not only further increase confidence in the group's
margin targets for 2013 but also supports projections that
Philips will be able to achieve additional margin improvement in
2014," said Victor Bareno, SNS Securities analyst. "At the same
time, we believe the restructuring story is already for a large
part in the price at the current levels."
At 1248 GMT Philips shares were down 0.58 percent at 18.92
euros, while the local AEX index was down 0.43 percent.
Like many other electronic firms looking to cut overhead
costs, Japan's Sharp also said on Tuesday it would trim
fixed costs by cutting salaries.
As expected, Philips didn't give a detailed outlook for the
remainder of the year on Tuesday, but confirmed it was set to
meet its previous guidance for sales growth of between 4 and 6
percent in 2013, a margin on earnings before interest, tax and
amortisation of 10 to 12 percent and a return on invested
capital of 12 to 14 percent.