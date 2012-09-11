AMSTERDAM, Sept 11 Philips Electronics
raised its cost-cutting target to 1.1 billion euros and said it
would axe a further 2,200 jobs as it battles a tough economic
backdrop and pension costs.
The group, which had previously targeted 800 million euros
of cost savings, announced the plan on Tuesday ahead of an
investor event in London.
Last year it announced 4,500 job cuts.
"The identified additional overhead cost reduction measures
will help us mitigate the effects of macro-economic headwinds
and changes in pension cost accounting, while making us a more
agile innovation company serving our customers effectively
across the world," said chief executive Frans van Houten.