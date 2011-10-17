(Corrects paragraph two to show company as TPV, not TVP)
* Planning 4,500 job cuts
* Says TV deal not finalised, no final date given
* Reiterates 2013 financial targets
* Q3 net falls 85 pct, EBITA halved from year ago
By Roberta Cowan
AMSTERDAM, Oct 17 Philips Electronics
said it was considering its options should the sale of
its TV business collapse as it reported plummeting third-quarter
profits and little hope of a material improvement in the near
term.
Philips -- the world's biggest lighting maker, a top three
hospital equipment maker, and Europe's biggest consumer
electronics producer -- said negotiations to sell off most of
its TV business to Hong-Kong based TPV were intense
and constructive and taking longer than expected.
The deal was due to close before the end of this year.
"For the eventuality that a final agreement cannot be
reached, Philips will consider its alternative options," said
Frans van Houten, chief executive in a statement on Monday.
Philips said it would aim to cut 4,500 jobs as part of an
800 million euros cost-cutting scheme to boost profits and meet
its financial targets.
Despite reiterating the firm's 2013 financial targets of 4-6
percent sales growth, and a margin on earnings before interest,
tax, and amortisation (EBITA) of 10-12 percent, Van Houten said
Philips had a long way to go.
"We are not yet satisfied with our current financial
performance, given the ongoing economic challenges, especially
in Europe, and operational issues and risks. We do not expect to
realize a material performance improvement in the near term," he
said in a statement.
On Monday the firm reported third-quarter net profit of 76
million euros, down from 524 million euros a year ago on sales
of 5.394 billion euros, down from 5.46 billion euros.
Analysts in a Reuters-commissioned poll had expected
third-quarter net profit of 53.8 million euros on sales of 5.341
billion euros.
In the past seven months, Philips has issued two profit
warnings, slashed its long-term growth targets, and been hit by
the combination of rising raw material costs, sagging consumer
confidence, sluggish construction markets and government budget
cuts in the healthcare sector.
The Dutch firm halved its third-quarter earnings before
interest, tax and amortisation to 368 million euros, from 648
million euros a year ago, due in part to higher restructuring
and acquisition-related charges and lower earnings at the firm's
entertainment and consumer lighting units.
Philips's share price has plunged almost 40 percent over the
past year as it struggles to compete with lower-cost Asian
makers of consumer electronics. Tepid consumer confidence and
weak economic growth in Europe and the United States have also
hit demand for products ranging from televisions and audiovisual
equipment to electric toothbrushes, as well as its street and
home lighting systems.
Philips competes with Samsung and LG Electronics
, among others, in consumer electronics, and with
General Electric and Siemens (SIEGn.DE) in the hospital
and lighting markets.
(Roberta B. Cowan; Editing by Will Waterman)