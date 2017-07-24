FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 2 days
Philips reports Q2 profit growth with strong order intake
#Brexit
#Markets
#Deals
#Trump
#Environment
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Transgender boxer fights for acceptance
The Wider Image
Transgender boxer fights for acceptance
Investment in UK fintech tops pre-Brexit levels
Investment in UK fintech tops pre-Brexit levels
Transgender boxer fights for acceptance
The Wider Image
Transgender boxer fights for acceptance
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
July 24, 2017 / 5:25 AM / in 2 days

Philips reports Q2 profit growth with strong order intake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, July 24 (Reuters) - Dutch health technology company Philips on Monday said its core profit in the second quarter rose to 439 million euros ($512.31 million), in line with expectations, as sales grew 4 percent and its order intake was "strong".

Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted average adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, and amortisation (EBITA) of 438 million euros, with a like-for-like sales growth of 4 percent.

Philips expects further operational improvements and comparable sales growth towards the end of the year, as it saw order intake increase 8 percent in the second quarter. ($1 = 0.8569 euros) (Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Sunil Nair)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.