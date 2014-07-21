AMSTERDAM, July 21 Philips said on
Monday it expects its core profit to rise in the second half of
the year as a result of cost-cutting operations.
The Dutch healthcare, lighting and consumer appliances group
reported second-quarter earnings before interest, tax and
amortization (EBITA) of 415 million euros ($562.03 million) and
net profit of 243 million euros on sales of 5.3 billion euros.
Analysts in a poll commissioned by Reuters had forecast net
profit of 164 million euros and EBITA of 400 million euros on
sales of 5.4 billion euros.
"While 2014 is expected to be a challenging year overall, we
anticipate EBITA for the group, excluding restructuring and
acquisition-related charges and other items, in the second half
of the year to exceed the level of the same period last year,"
the company said in a statement.
Earlier this month Philips has already said its
second-quarter EBITA would be in line with forecasts at about
400 million euros, while warning its healthcare business would
disappoint.
($1 = 0.7384 Euros)
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Thomas Escritt; Editing by
Sunil Nair)