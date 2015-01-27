AMSTERDAM Jan 27 Philips, the Dutch healthcare and lighting company, on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings in line with expectations, but said it expected new restructuring costs this year and would miss long-term sales and earnings targets by 1 percent.

Philips posted a net profit of 134 million euros ($150.6 million), down from 412 million a year earlier. The company had guided to that level with a profit warning on Jan. 14. The fourth quarter figures included 279 million euros in one-time charges.

Philips said it expected 300-400 million euros in restructuring costs this year from the separation of its lighting division. It expects to sell its components division in the first half, the company said. ($1 = 0.8897 euros) (Reporting By Toby Sterling; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)