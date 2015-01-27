UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
AMSTERDAM Jan 27 Philips, the Dutch healthcare and lighting company, on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings in line with expectations, but said it expected new restructuring costs this year and would miss long-term sales and earnings targets by 1 percent.
Philips posted a net profit of 134 million euros ($150.6 million), down from 412 million a year earlier. The company had guided to that level with a profit warning on Jan. 14. The fourth quarter figures included 279 million euros in one-time charges.
Philips said it expected 300-400 million euros in restructuring costs this year from the separation of its lighting division. It expects to sell its components division in the first half, the company said. ($1 = 0.8897 euros) (Reporting By Toby Sterling; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.