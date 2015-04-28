* Philips returns to sales growth in Q1, sees full-year
growth
* Adjusted Q1 EBITA 327 mln euros vs 324 mln expected by
analysts
* Healthcare division profits sharply lower; U.S., China
weakness
* Philips still 1 percent behind 2016 profit margin
* Shares down more than 3 pct
By Toby Sterling
AMSTERDAM, April 28 Philips has
reported first-quarter earnings showing continued weakness in
the healthcare equipment operations that are increasingly vital
for the Dutch group as it prepares to spin off its lighting
operations.
The maker of consumer goods like shavers, toothbrushes and
coffee makers as well as healthcare equipment such as CT
scanners and patient monitoring systems said operating profit in
healthcare fell to 17 million euros ($18 million) from 109
million in the same period in 2014.
Philips blamed the fall on a mix of restructuring charges
and higher investment in the unit, which delivered 43 percent of
group revenue in 2014 but which suffered from a lengthy
production shutdown in the United States that year.
The company said on Tuesday healthcare sales grew 1 percent
in the first quarter of 2015, while order intake "showed low
single-digit growth". Chief Executive Frans Van Houten said U.S.
production would only be back at full capacity toward the end of
2015.
"The U.S. economy is growing, but in the markets in which
we participate, let's say healthcare, we see a more flattish
outlook," Van Houten told reporters.
He also said an "enormous slowdown" in the Chinese
healthcare market was continuing, though those negatives were
offset by improving order intake in western Europe, Africa and
India.
Barclays analyst David Vos said U.S. market share lost to
competitors GE and Siemens "will be costly to
regain or could be lost altogether."
He said Barclays, which cut its rating on Philips to
"underweight" from "equal weight", is also concerned the Chinese
government has begun a concerted effort to push Philips and
Siemens aside in favor of domestic competitors.
Philips shares, which had risen on Monday to their highest
in more than a year, fell 3.4 percent by 0839 GMT. The stock has
underperformed the Dutch AEX index of blue chips by about 10
percent over the past year.
Group earnings before interest, taxes and amortisation rose
7.6 percent to 327 million euros, in line with an average
forecast of 324 million from analysts polled by Reuters.
Comparable sales rose 2 percent to 5.3 billion euros, thanks
to growth in western Europe and some emerging markets.
Both the company's lighting division and its consumer
products division increased operating earnings and the company
forecast a "modest" increase in company-wide comparable sales
for the full year.
With Philips' EBITA margin at 6.1 percent of sales in the
quarter, Van Houten repeated a January warning that the EBITA
margin in 2016 will be closer to 10 percent than the 11 percent
Philips is targeting.
Philips is planning to sell its lighting division, the
world's largest lighting maker, via a stock market flotation in
the first half of 2016.
($1 = 0.9195 euro)
