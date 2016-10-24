AMSTERDAM Oct 24 Dutch healthcare technology and services company Philips said on Monday third-quarter earnings grew by nearly half, though slightly below estimates, as sales rose and margins improved.

Philips said adjusted earnings before interest, taxes and amortisation (EBITA) grew 47 percent to 649 million euros ($705 million) from 429 million euros in the same period a year ago.

Analysts polled for Reuters had seen adjusted EBITA at 651 million euros.

Comparable sales rose 2 percent to 5.90 billion euros. ($1 = 0.9205 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)