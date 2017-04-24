AMSTERDAM, April 24 Philips, the maker
of medical devices and healthcare products, reported on Monday
better than expected core earnings of 442 million euros ($480
million) for the first quarter, up 18 percent, despite weak
sales growth.
Analysts polled for Reuters had seen adjusted earnings
before interest, taxes, and amortisation (EBITA) at 427 million
euros, from 374 in the same period a year ago.
Sales were up 2 percent to 5.7 billion euros, below Philips'
medium-term guidance for 4-6 percent sales growth annually.
($1 = 0.9210 euros)
(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)