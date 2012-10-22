BRIEF-Osisko acquires silver stream on Taseko's Gibraltar copper mine in Canada
AMSTERDAM Oct 22 Philips Electronics reported higher sales and profits in the third-quarter, boosted by improved sales at all three units and said despite strong economic headwinds on a global scale, it is on a "good trajectory" to meet its 2013 targets.
Feb 27 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co said its lead experimental drug to treat low blood pressure met the main goal of a late-stage study on patients with distributive shock who have not adequately responded to existing treatments.
* Goldman Sachs - estimates upper end of reasonably possible aggregate legal loss of about $$1.8 billion in excess of aggregate reserves as of December-end