AMSTERDAM, Sept 23 Philips on Tuesday said it will break its 120-year-old company in two, creating a stand-alone lighting business and merging consumer and healthcare divisions into a 15-billion euro business.

The company said in a statement the new structure will bring cost savings of 100 million euros next year and a further 200 million euros in 2016.

Philips expects to incur a charge of around 50 million euros for restructuring from 2014 to 2016. (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; editing by Jason Neely)