BRIEF-Monster Beverage Q4 earnings per share $0.30
* Monster Beverage Corp - on Feb 28, 2017, board authorized new repurchase program for repurchase of up to $500.0 million of outstanding common stock
AMSTERDAM, Sept 17 Philips, the Dutch healthcare, lighting and consumer appliances group, raised most of its financial targets on Tuesday after two years of job cuts, divestments, and a focus on core activities turned around performance.
Philips also announced a new 1.5 billion euro share buyback programme over the next two to three years and set new mid-term sales and profit margin targets for the period up to 2016.
These included comparable sales growth on a compound annual growth rate basis of between 4-6 percent, and earnings before interest, tax and amortization (EBITA) margins of 11-12 percent for the group.
It also set EBITA margins of 9-11 percent for the lighting division, 16-17 percent for the healthcare business, and 11-13 percent for the consumer division.
* Monster Beverage Corp - on Feb 28, 2017, board authorized new repurchase program for repurchase of up to $500.0 million of outstanding common stock
* CPI Card Group Inc reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Teladoc announces full-year and fourth quarter 2016 results