HOUSTON, Sept 3 Phillips 66 is buying
more railcars to eventually move up to 185,000 barrels per day
(bpd) of North Dakota Bakken crude oil to its refineries on the
East and West coasts, Chief Executive Officer Greg Garland told
analysts on Wednesday.
The fourth-largest U.S. refiner already has bought or has on
order 3,200 railcars. Garland said during a webcast of his
presentation at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference that
the company has ordered another 500 railcars to increase its
fleet to 3,700 railcars.
On Aug. 1 the company's 238,000-bpd Bayway refinery in
Linden, New Jersey, received its first crude-only train at the
plant's newly expanded offloading system. The system can take up
to 70,000 bpd, in addition to up to 75,000 bpd from a joint
venture with Global Partners.
Phillips 66's 30,000-bpd offloading system at its
100,000-bpd refinery in Ferndale, Washington, is on track to
start up in the fourth quarter, Garland said.
(Reporting by Kristen Hays; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)