HOUSTON Jan 26 County planners want to squash
Phillips 66's proposal to transport heavy crude by rail
to one of its California refineries, saying it is too risky to
public health and the environment.
The staff of San Luis Obispo County's planning commission
this week recommended that commissioners reject the project
because of "significant and unavoidable" impacts from toxic
emissions and contaminated water to fires and explosions if
trains derail or leak.
That recommendation came a week before a public hearing Feb.
4-5 on whether to grant permits allowing the company to build
the 41,000 barrels per day project first proposed in 2013.
It is one of several rail projects on the U.S. West Coast
that have undergone lengthy environmental reviews while facing
heated opposition in light of fiery crude train crashes since
mid-2013.
"We understand that there are concerns about the project and
we look forward to addressing questions" in the review, Phillips
spokesman Dennis Nuss said on Tuesday.
The Benicia Planning Commission will hold a similar hearing
Feb. 8, with more if necessary, on Valero Energy Corp's
proposed 70,000 bpd rail project - also delayed pending reviews
- at its refinery there.
Unlike other proposals that aim to receive both light inland
U.S. and Canadian heavy crude via rail, the Phillips project
would handle just heavy crude at its Santa Maria refinery in
Arroyo Grande, California.
That plant is built to process heavy oil produced in
California. Once initially processed, it moves via pipeline more
than 200 miles north to the company's refinery in Rodeo near San
Francisco to turn into fuels. The two plants' combined capacity
is 120,200 barrels per day.
Phillips proposed the rail project because California oil
output is shrinking and the company wanted another source of
crude. The company had hoped to start up in 2014, but
environmental reviews pushed final consideration of permits to
2015 and then this year.
Crude by rail has declined since mid-2014 as U.S. oil prices
slid more than 70 percent and discounts of domestic crude to
global crudes CL-LCO1=R that once topped $20 narrowed to less
than $1.
Cheaper domestic crude helps cover extra transportation
costs of rail, but a narrow spread entices coastal refiners to
take imports instead.
Last month Phillips started up its own joint-venture rail
loading terminal in North Dakota, shipping crude loaded on
railcars from trucks to its New Jersey refinery, Nuss said.
