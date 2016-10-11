BRIEF-Midcoast Energy says Enbridge Energy to buy all of co's outstanding units
* Midcoast Energy Partners L.P. declares distribution for fourth quarter 2016; announces agreement for affiliate to acquire all publicly held common units
Oct 11 Phillips 66 Partners LP said it agreed to buy crude, refined products and natural gas liquids logistics assets from Phillips 66 for $1.3 billion.
Phillips 66 Partners plans to fund the deal with debt and $196 million in new units of Phillips 66 Partners issued to Phillips 66. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Para announces it has entered into a memorandum of understanding with the Miscon Group to earn up to 75% of the finaris mine and Lomas de Casma processing plant in Peru