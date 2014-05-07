BRIEF-Transatlantic Mining announces plans for a 10 for 1 share consolidation
* Transatlantic mining corp. Announces plans for a 10 for 1 share consolidation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 7 Phillips 66, the second-largest independent U.S. oil refiner, raised its quarterly dividend on Wednesday by 28 percent.
The company declared a dividend of 50 cents payable on June 2 to common shareholders of record by May 19.
Shares of Phillips 66 rose 0.8 percent to $84.93 in Wednesday afternoon trading. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by David Gregorio)
* Transatlantic mining corp. Announces plans for a 10 for 1 share consolidation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO/CURITIBA, Brazil, March 17 Brazilian police raided the premises of global meatpacking companies JBS SA and BRF SA on Friday, as well as dozens of smaller rivals, in a crackdown on alleged bribery of health officials that could threaten $12 billion in annual exports.
March 17 Amazon.com Inc said on Friday one of its longest-serving directors, Bing Gordon, a partner at venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, stepped down from the board this week but would remain a consultant to the company.