BRIEF-Jakks Pacific reports sale of $19.3 mln of common stock
* Jakks announces sale of $19.3 million of common stock to joint venture partner Hong Kong Meisheng Culture Company Ltd.
Oct 28 Phillips 66 said on Tuesday it has formed a joint venture to help Energy Transfer Partners LP build a pipeline that will transport 450,000 barrels of North Dakota Bakken crude oil per day to the Midwest.
Phillips 66 will become a 25 percent partner in the Dakota Access Pipeline project, with Energy Transfer holding the rest.
The companies will also partner on the Energy Transfer Crude Oil Pipeline project, which will connect Midwest storage hubs to Texas.
Both pipelines are expected to be online by the end of 2016. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
* Jakks announces sale of $19.3 million of common stock to joint venture partner Hong Kong Meisheng Culture Company Ltd.
LJUBLJANA, March 15 Slovenia's Gorenjska Banka, which is up for sale, said margin pressure means its net profit is likely to slip in 2017 after virtually doubling last year on reduced bad loans.
* Invivo Therapeutics receives clinical trial application approval from UK's Medicines Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency