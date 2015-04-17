(Updates with Coast Guard comments)

April 17 A section of the Mississippi River was closed on Friday following a diesel spill from a pipeline belonging to Phillips 66, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

About 30,000 gallons of diesel fuel was released into the river and the source of the leak was secured, the Coast Guard said.

The river has been closed from mile marker 160 to 195, the agency said, adding that there was no timeline on when it would be reopened.

Phillips 66 said the pipeline, which runs between the company's Hartford, Illinois, terminal and the terminal's barge dock, was shut following the spill.

The diesel fuel was released into the Cahokia Canal that empties into the Mississippi River and the fuel reached the river, a company spokesman said.

Oil spill response contractors have mobilized resources to support the response and booms have been put in place to ensure additional product does not reach the Mississippi River, the company said. (Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman and Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Ken Wills)