(Recasts throughout with quotes, details about margins,
gasoline output)
By Kristen Hays
HOUSTON, April 29 Independent refiner Phillips
66 is looking to a buoyant summer driving season and
distillate export demand to lift profits squashed by swollen
inventories and dismal margins in the first quarter, executives
told analysts on Friday.
Phillips, the nation's fourth-largest refiner, reported more
than a 40 percent drop in profit from the prior year as weak
margins squeezed most divisions. It also has substantial
operations in energy logistics and chemicals.
But since March, gasoline margins have improved and
distillate margins are "relatively stable," President Tim Taylor
said during the company's quarterly earnings call.
Executives expect strong U.S. summer gasoline demand to
reduce brimming stocks and support high refinery rates, while
"good" demand in China, India, West Africa and Latin America can
siphon distillate inventory overhang, he said.
"The summer driving season, that's going to drive the
overall refinery utilization and certainly drives our thinking,"
Taylor said.
Other refiners stung by lower first-quarter profits or
losses after a robust 2015 also expect a rebound from the summer
driving season, when gasoline demand is at its seasonal highest.
The industry is experiencing fallout from running plants at
high rates through January, filling storage tanks when gasoline
demand was seasonally low.
Phillips, like others, shifted to making as much gasoline as
possible because the warm winter and economic uncertainty
depressed distillate demand, pushing crack spreads to their
lowest since 2010, Chief Executive Greg Garland said.
By February gasoline margins retreated as demand lagged
brimming stocks, prompting many refiners - Phillips included -
to reduce output and try to rebalance markets.
"We ran really hard in January and we slowed down in
February. That is really the story," Garland said.
He said Phillips expects its plants to keep running as much
gasoline as possible for the rest of the year, about 43 percent
and 45 percent of overall output.
"I think we pretty much are running what we can," he said.
(Reporting By Kristen Hays; Editing by Terry Wade and Steve
Orlofsky)