MONTREAL Aug 3 Irving Oil said on Wednesday it
agreed to buy Ireland's only refinery from Phillips 66,
a deal that will extend the Canadian company's reach across the
Atlantic.
The value of the deal, expected to close by the end of the
third quarter, was not disclosed in a news release from Irving,
which operates Canada's largest refinery in the province of New
Brunswick.
The deal will give the closely held Canadian company,
controlled by the billionaire Irving family, full ownership of
the Whitegate refinery near Cork, Ireland. Irving said it will
maintain Whitegate's existing workforce, which includes 160
employees as well as many contract workers.
Phillips 66 had made repeated attempts to sell the refinery
since it first put it up for sale in 2013, but poor refining
margins had dampened interest.
Phillips shares rose 2.2 percent on Wednesday morning to
$77.85 on the New York Stock Exchange.
Irving said Whitegate can process up to 75,000 barrels of
crude oil per day and produces transportation and heating fuels
such as gasoline, diesel and kerosene.
