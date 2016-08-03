(Adds estimated deal value, refinery details, updates share
By Allison Lampert and Jessica Resnick-Ault
MONTREAL/NEW YORK Aug 3 Irving Oil said on
Wednesday it agreed to buy Ireland's only refinery from Phillips
66, scooping it up at a discount in a deal that will
extend the Canadian company's reach across the Atlantic.
The value of the deal, expected to close by the end of the
third quarter, was not disclosed in a news release from Irving,
which operates Canada's largest refinery in the province of New
Brunswick. Irving did not respond to a request for comment, but
two people familiar with the transaction said the refinery had
sold for less than $90 million.
The closely held Canadian company, controlled by the
billionaire Irving family, will take full ownership of the
Whitegate refinery near Cork, Ireland. Irving said it will
maintain Whitegate's existing work force, which includes 160
employees as well as many contract workers.
"It gives them a product terminal asset that could be
valuable: Ireland still has need for refined product, whether
it's produced locally or imported," said John Auers, executive
vice president of Turner, Mason & Co, a consultancy in Dallas.
"It gives them some assets across the Atlantic in a market where
they're already present and export diesel already."
The east coasts of the U.S. and Canada and parts of Western
Europe and the UK form a single Atlantic-basin refining market.
Decreased refining capacity in the region, as other plants
have shuttered or cut operations, may allow Irving to operate
the refinery more profitably in the long-run, according to
refining experts.
Phillips 66 had made repeated attempts to sell the refinery
since it first put it up for sale in 2013, but poor refining
margins had dampened interest.
Previous attempts to divest the plant in 2003 and 2007 were
unsuccessful, despite interested bidders during the high
refining margins seen in 2007.
Phillips shares closed up 3.3 percent on Wednesday at $78.66
on the New York Stock Exchange.
Irving said Whitegate can process up to 75,000 barrels of
crude oil per day and produces transportation and heating fuels
such as gasoline, diesel and kerosene. Its gasoline production
is 15,000 barrels a day, and it makes 30,000 barrels a day of
refined fuel, Phillips 66 spokesman Dennis Nuss said.
The refinery is not a sophisticated plant, and scores 4.2 on
the Nelson complexity scale, a metric for evaluating refineries'
ability to process crude into gasoline. That is significantly
below the average 11.4 complexity of the Phillips system in
total.
(Reporting By Allison Lampert and Jessica Resnick-Ault; Editing
by W Simon and Tom Brown)